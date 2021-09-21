BBAU Entrance Test 2021: NTA releases exam schedule, check details at bbauet.nta.nic.in

As per the official notification, the BBAU Entrance Test 2021 will be held from 28 to 30 September and 1,3, and 4 October

The schedule for the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Registered candidates can now view the detailed timetable by visiting the official website at https://bbauet.nta.nic.in/.

The BBAU will be conducting the entrance test for admission into various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses offered by the university. As per the official notification, the BBAU Entrance Test 2021 will be held from 28 to 30 September and 1,3, and 4 October. The papers will be held as computer-based exams, hybrid (tablet), or pen and paper (OMR) based exams.

The exams will have a pattern of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with English and Hindi being the language of answering the papers. Every correct answer will be awarded three marks, while one mark would be deducted for every incorrect response.

The admit cards will be issued at a later date by the NTA. Candidates have to appear with their hall tickets at the exam centre, along with valid identity proof such as PAN Card, Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, and so on.

The detailed exam schedule is available as an annexure on the official notice. Applicants who want to appear for the BBAU Entrance Test 2021 can check the details of the Test Paper code and Subject code programme wise in the Information Bulletin of the BBAU on the website https://bbauet.nta.nic.in/.

The first day of the BBAU Entrance Test 2021 will be testing post-graduate courses, with MSC AG Horticulture being the first paper. All papers will have a duration of two hours.

The BBAU had earlier extended the registration dates for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The registration deadline was extended to 12 September keeping in mind the requests received by the NTA from several students.