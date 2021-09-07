The decision was taken following a large number of requests being sent to the NTA regarding the same

The last date to submit online applications for the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test 2021 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now apply till 12 September for the entrance test on the official website of the BBAU, bbauet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to apply for the BBAU Entrance Test 2021:

Visit the official website - https://bbauet.nta.nic.in

Select the link for BBAU UET/PET that is available on the homepage

Register yourself using your personal details

Login and complete the application form

Upload the documents and complete the fee payment for the application

Submit the completed application form and save a copy for use in the future

Direct link for BBAU Undergraduate (UET) courses

Direct link for BBAU Postgraduate (PET) courses

The deadline has been extended “keeping in view of a large number of requests received for the same,” as per the official notification. The last date for fee payment has also been shifted to 13 September. Candidates can make corrections in the submitted application, if required, on 14 and 15 September. They can also replace the photograph and signature uploaded by them in the same period in case of any error.

The BBAU Entrance Test 2021 is held for admissions into postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) courses. The date of entrance examination this year will be announced later by the NTA. The paper pattern will consist of objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs). According to the official notice, the exam will be held in computer-based mode or in a hybrid or pen and paper mode, as required.

Candidates are requested to check the information bulletin given on the BBAU website for eligibility criteria, course structure, and other factors before applying for the test. Applicants who are appearing for the final examination of their qualifying degree are also eligible to apply for the test.

Information Bulletin for BBAU UG course

Information Bulletin for BBAU PG courses