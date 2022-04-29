Bathinda: Conductor sleeping inside vehicle charred to death after three buses catch fire

Police said that the conductor, who died in the incident, was a resident of Nabha in Patiala district and was suspected to have been drunk because of which he could not escape when the buses caught fire

A bus conductor was charred to death after three buses parked in a stand at Bhagta Bhai Ka town of Bathinda district, Punjab, caught fire late on Thursday night.

A report by Hindustan Times said, the bus conductor, Gurdev Singh, was sleeping in one of the vehicles when the fire broke out at the Bathinda bus stand, around 40 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Phule, Satnam Singh informed that the conductor who died in the incident was living at Nabha in Patiala district and was suspected to have been drunk because of which he could not escape when the buses caught fire at Bathinda.

"There were three employees of a private transport company guarding their two buses. Two of them managed to get out in time. We have summoned them to ascertain the sequence of events," the police officer said.

A report by The Tribune said that two of the buses which caught fire in Bathinda bus stand belonged to New Malwa Bus Company.

Of the three buses, two were newly purchased and were yet to ply on the scheduled routes.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. Meanwhile, services of forensic experts have also been requisitioned.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.