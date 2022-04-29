Bathinda: Conductor sleeping inside vehicle charred to death after three buses catch fire
Police said that the conductor, who died in the incident, was a resident of Nabha in Patiala district and was suspected to have been drunk because of which he could not escape when the buses caught fire
A bus conductor was charred to death after three buses parked in a stand at Bhagta Bhai Ka town of Bathinda district, Punjab, caught fire late on Thursday night.
A report by Hindustan Times said, the bus conductor, Gurdev Singh, was sleeping in one of the vehicles when the fire broke out at the Bathinda bus stand, around 40 kilometers from the district headquarters.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Phule, Satnam Singh informed that the conductor who died in the incident was living at Nabha in Patiala district and was suspected to have been drunk because of which he could not escape when the buses caught fire at Bathinda.
"There were three employees of a private transport company guarding their two buses. Two of them managed to get out in time. We have summoned them to ascertain the sequence of events," the police officer said.
A report by The Tribune said that two of the buses which caught fire in Bathinda bus stand belonged to New Malwa Bus Company.
Of the three buses, two were newly purchased and were yet to ply on the scheduled routes.
The cause of the fire is not known yet. Meanwhile, services of forensic experts have also been requisitioned.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Punjab: AAP govt likely to announce financial relief to transporters today
The private transporters, who have had several meetings with the new Aam Aadmi Party-led government, have been demanding that the Motor Vehicle Tax of Rs 2.54 per km be reduced
IPL 2022: 'Absolutely demolished' – Twitter lauds Delhi Capitals' focus as they beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
Delhi Capitals were on fire as Prithvi Shaw and David Warner added 81 runs in the first 6 overs to kill the chase in the powerplay itself
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings’ batting approach goes from boom to bust
Punjab Kings' high-risk batting strategy has resulted in a campaign that is simply not generating any winning momentum.