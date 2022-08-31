Basti honour killing case: National Commission for Women seeks fair and time bound investigation

According to police, 19-year-old Dalit boy Ankit Gautam was killed by his Muslim girlfriend's brothers in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district. His body was found in a sugarcane field on Saturday

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to intervene in the alleged case of honour killing in the state’s Basti district in which a 19-year-old Dalit boy was murdered by the bothers of his Muslim girlfriend, who also later committed suicide.

The chairperson sought the arrest of the accused responsible for the crime on priority. She asked the director general of UP police to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter.

On Saturday morning the dead body of a 19-year-old Dalit boy Ankit Gautam was found in a sugarcane field in a village in the Basti district.

According to the police, Ankit, a tractor driver was in a relationship with an 18-year-old Muslim girl who came from an affluent family. The girl’s brothers killed Ankit for having an inter-faith relationship.

The girl also committed suicide after Ankit’s murder on Friday night and was buried on Saturday morning in haste.

After Ankit’s body was recovered, police also dug out the girl’s body and sent them for post-mortem.

According to police, the post-mortem confirmed strangulation as the cause of Ankit’s death. The girl’s cause of death could not be ascertained, however, her viscera samples were preserved for further examination.

Based on forensic reports and surveillance, the police had said, that Ankit on Friday night went to meet the girl after getting a call from her. Her brothers, however, spotted the two. They killed Ankit and dumped his body in sugarcane fields.

