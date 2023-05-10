‘Baseless And Misleading’: GSI on reports about lithium reserve found in Rajasthan

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has rejected media reports claiming the discovery of huge Lithium reserves in Rajasthan which can meet 80 per cent of India’s energy demand.

Terming the media reports regarding the discovery of large lithium reserves “completely baseless and misleading”, the GSI said that the amount of Lithium present in that region will clear only after the completion of the drilling work and completion of the report.

“The GSI is carrying out exploration in the Degana area, Nagour, Rajasthan. The exploration project is functional since 2019-20 and the drilling work is in progress. The amount of these metals present in that region will become clear only after the completion of the drilling work and finalisation of the report,” the GSI clarified.

Interestingly, even Rajasthan Cabinet Minister for Mines, Pramod Bhaya claimed that the GSI survey completed in Nagaur district’s Degana tehsil indicates the presence of lithium in abundance. The lithium reserve found in Nagaur’s Degana, “is more than Jammu and Kashmir,” reported IE.

The statement came days after various media reports cited the state government officials, saying that new Lithium reserves were discovered in Rajasthan’s Degana and are higher than that of the ones earlier discover in Jammu and Kashmir.

In February, approximately 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves were discovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, according to the Ministry of Mines.

Geological Survey of India for the first-time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

