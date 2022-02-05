Basant Panchami 2022: WhatsApp, Facebook messages you can share on this auspicious day

Basant Panchami is celebrated fourty days before the festival of Holi and marks the onset of the spring season

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is an auspicious day that is solely dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. She is the wife of Brahma and is considered as the Goddess of knowledge, music, learning, and arts, as per the Hindus. This year, Basant Panchami will be observed on 5 February (Saturday).

Hindus celebrate this festival with great pomp and show across the country especially on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) of Magha month, Shukla Paksha. As per their belief, Hindus begin a new work, get married or even perform a house warming ceremony during this time. They consider this season and time to be extremely auspicious for such occasions.

Here are a few wishes, messages for Facebook and WhatsApp to celebrate Basant Panchami 2022 -

Status for WhatsApp and Facebook:

Hope the light of wisdom inspires your life to the fullest, wishing you a very Happy Basant Panchami 2022.

I hope your life is always filled with smiles and happiness. Happy Vasant Panchami!

May you rise daily with inspiration and positive hope. Have a great Basant Panchami!

May you and your family be blessed by Goddess Saraswati this year. Also, I pray that all your dreams come true soon. Happy Vasant Panchami 2021!

The Blessing of Maa Saraswati should be with you always. Have a nice Basant Panchami today!

Greetings, messages and wishes:

May Goddess Saraswati never stop pouring her blessings on you and your family. Happy Basant Panchami!

Maa Saraswati aapko sadev khush rakhay. Happy Basant Panchami.

May Saraswati Bless You with deep knowledge and understanding. Happy Basant Panchami 2021!

Let’s pray and observe this day for the goddess of knowledge on Basant Panchami.

May your mind always be filled with good thoughts and hope. Wishing you and your family a Happy Basant Panchami.

Happy Basant Panchami 2022 to all you who love and adore Goddess Saraswati.

As spring is in the air, fresh blossoms are everywhere. Happy Basant Panchami!

