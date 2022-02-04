Basant Panchami 2022: Know about date, timings, significance, and rituals of the auspicious festival

Basant Panchami is celebrated fourty days before the festival of Holi and marks the onset of the spring season

The festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami is celebrated annually on the Panchami Tithi (fifth day) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh, according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu Goddess of knowledge, wisdom, and learning is worshipped. This year, Basant Panchami will be observed on Saturday, 5 February.

Basant Panchami is also celebrated fourty days before the festival of Holi and marks the onset of the spring season.

Basant Panchami Tithi Timings and Muhurat

The Shubh Muhurat for the festival of Basant Panchami this year is from 07:07 am to 12:35 am.

The Basant Panchami Tithi starts on 5 February at 3:47 am and ends on 6 February at 3:46 am.

Significance and Rituals

Devotees worship Goddess Saraswati on this day to eliminate ignorance in their lives and adorn the deity with white clothes. Sweets made from milk and white sesame are offered to the Goddess. Since Goddess Saraswati is associated with music, arts and knowledge, this day is also marked by the significant ritual of Vidhya Arambha. This ritual is about embarking young children towards their first step in education and formal learning.

In the state of West Bengal, Saraswati Puja is performed by devotees on Basant Panchami and people worship the Goddess at their home or in pandals. In the evening, the idol of Goddess Saraswati is immersed in water.

Since the festival of Basant Panchami is also associated with spring, in North India and in the states of Haryana and Punjab, the festival is celebrated by the popular culture of flying kites. The colour yellow is associated with Basant Panchami and spring, representing energy and yellow fields. Hence, people in India wear yellow dresses, offer mustard and marigold flowers to the Goddess and also fly kites of different colors to joyously celebrate the festival of Basant Panchami.

