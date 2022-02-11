BARC Recruitment: Registration deadline for Group A posts through GATE 2022 extended till 21 February

According to the notification from BARC, the online examination slot booking will be available on the website from 4 to 18 March

The registration deadline to apply for Group A vacancies has been extended by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). Candidates can apply for the posts using their GATE 2022 score till 21 February.

Those who wish to apply and have not yet, can do so by visiting the official website of BARC at barconlineexam.in. Through this recruitment drive, BARC will fill up eligible Scientific Officers in the reputed organisation.

Check how to apply for BARC Recruitment through GATE 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website on barconlineexam.in

Step 2: Search and click on the online link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their registration details and click on submit.

Step 4: Then, they have to fill the application form and make the required payment.

Step 5: Once this process is done, click on submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a hard copy of the same for additional use.

According to the notification from BARC, the online examination slot booking will be available on the website from 4 to 18 March. The online exam will be conducted from 7 to 13 April, this year. Candidates preparing for this exam should note that the last date to upload their GATE score is till 13 April, 2022.

Those who are interested can find the official notification here.

Details on Eligibility criteria and application fee:

Candidates applying for the posts should have done BE/BTech/BSc (Engineering) or 5-year Integrated MTech course with a minimum of 60 percent marks (aggregate) in one of the above nine engineering disciplines.

The age limit for general category candidates is 26 years. For OBC category candidates, it is 29 years and for SC/ST category candidates, the age limit is 31 years.

Regarding the application fees, male applicants who belong to General and OBC categories especially, dependents of those who died in the riots of 1984 (Dep 1984) and applicants domiciled in Kashmir Division of Jammu & Kashmir State from 01/01/1980 to 31/12/1989 (Dom Kashmir) need to pay Rs 500. While, women, SC/ST category candidates, transgender and others are exempted from payment of application fee.

