Baramulla wine shop attack: Family of deceased seeks justice, protests in Rajouri

Rajouri: Family members of Ranjit Singh, killed in Tuesday's Baramulla grenade attack, protested in Rajouri today seeking justice for him.

Officials said that hundreds of villagers from Bakhar and nearby villagers assembled at the highway and blocked traffic. "I want justice for my deceased father. He was the one who took care of the family. Now, who will take care of us? Today, this happened to my father. Tomorrow it can happen to some other person. We are four sisters with a small brother. We want justice", said deceased Ranjit Singh's daughter.

Ranjit Singh, a resident of Rajouri's Bakra succumbed to his injuries following a grenade blast at the wine shop at Devan Bagh of Baramulla. According to Jammu and Kashmir police, two terrorists riding on a bike stopped near the newly opened wine shop at Dewan Bagh Baramulla. The pillion rider wearing a Burka walked to the window of the wine shop and dropped a grenade inside the said wine shop through the window and thereafter fled away on the bike from the spot, the police said.

Employees of the shop received splinter injuries. All the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at GMC Baramulla. They have been identified as Govardhan Singh of Billawar in Kathua (neck injury), Ravi Kumar also of Billawar in Kathua (hand injury), and Govind Singh of Rajouri's Kangra (right chest and thigh injury).

On May 12, Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora was shot dead by terrorists.

