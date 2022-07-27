Banks to remain shut for 18 days in August; check complete list here

While all public and private sector banks, cooperative banks, foreign banks and regional lenders will be closed, online banking services will function normally

Banks will be closed for a total of 18 days in August, according to the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These include the second and fourth Saturdays of the month as well as Sundays.

While all public and private sector banks, cooperative banks, foreign banks and regional lenders will be closed, online banking services will function normally.

Here is the RBI bank holiday list for August:

1 August- Lenders will be closed in Gangtok on account of Drukpa Tshe-zi.

7 August- Sunday

8 August- Banks will be shut in Srinagar and Jammu for Muharram (Ashoora).

9 August- Lenders will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi due to Muharram.

11 August- All banks will be shut in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur and Shimla due to Rakshabandhan.

12 August- Lenders will remain shut in Kanpur and Lucknow for Raskshabandhan.

13 August - All lenders will be closed as it is the second Saturday of the month. In Imphal, banks will be shut on account of Patriot’s Day

14 August - Sunday.

15 August - Lenders across India will be closed on Independence Day.

16 August- All lenders will be shut in Belapur, Nagpur and Mumbai for Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi).

18 August- Lenders will be closed in Dehradun, Bhubaneswar, Kanpur and Lucknow for Janmashtami.

19 August- Due to Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi, all banks in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar, Patna, Shimla, Shillong, Ranchi and Raipur.

20 August- In Hyderabad, all lenders will be shut for Sri Krishna Ashtami.

21 August - Sunday.

27 August- Lenders across India will be closed as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

28 August- Sunday.

29 August- All lenders in Guwahati will be closed due to the Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

31 August- All banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Bhubaneswar will be closed for Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi.

All the holidays have been classified as Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act. People are advised to complete all their pending bank work taking into account these dates.

