Banks to remain closed for four days between 25 and 30 June due to multiple holidays; check details here

Banks in the country will remain closed for four days, including weekend, between 25 June and 30 June, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday calendar. If you have to finish any important banking work, it is advised to check the holiday calendar available on RBI's official website before visiting any branch so that you can plan accordingly.

As per the calendar, there were a total of nine holidays in the month of June which varies from state to state.

Between 25 June and 30 June, the calendar displays two festive holidays. On 25 June, Guru Hargobind Ji’s birth anniversary will be celebrated in Jammu and Srinagar. On 30 June, the lenders will remain closed on the occasion of Remna Ni in Aizwal, Mizoram.

Along with these, other holidays include the fourth Saturday and Sunday on 26 and 27 June, respectively.

Check the list of bank holidays between 25 and 30 June here:

25 June - Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (Banks of Jammu and Srinagar will be closed)

26 June - Fourth Saturday

27 June - Sunday (Weekly off)

30 June - Remna Ni (Banks of Aizawl, Mizoram will be closed)

In the above-mentioned regions or states, all the private, public, regional, and foreign banks will remain shut on the notified holidays. But, the customers can still make transactions with the help of various online modes including mobile and internet services.

Every month, banks holidays are notified under three brackets - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Banks’ Closing of Accounts, and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday.