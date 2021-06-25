Banks to remain closed for four days between 25 and 30 June due to multiple holidays; check details here
As per the calendar, there were a total of nine holidays in the month of June which varies from state to state
Banks in the country will remain closed for four days, including weekend, between 25 June and 30 June, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday calendar. If you have to finish any important banking work, it is advised to check the holiday calendar available on RBI's official website before visiting any branch so that you can plan accordingly.
As per the calendar, there were a total of nine holidays in the month of June which varies from state to state.
Between 25 June and 30 June, the calendar displays two festive holidays. On 25 June, Guru Hargobind Ji’s birth anniversary will be celebrated in Jammu and Srinagar. On 30 June, the lenders will remain closed on the occasion of Remna Ni in Aizwal, Mizoram.
Along with these, other holidays include the fourth Saturday and Sunday on 26 and 27 June, respectively.
Check the list of bank holidays between 25 and 30 June here:
25 June - Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (Banks of Jammu and Srinagar will be closed)
26 June - Fourth Saturday
27 June - Sunday (Weekly off)
30 June - Remna Ni (Banks of Aizawl, Mizoram will be closed)
In the above-mentioned regions or states, all the private, public, regional, and foreign banks will remain shut on the notified holidays. But, the customers can still make transactions with the help of various online modes including mobile and internet services.
Every month, banks holidays are notified under three brackets - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Banks’ Closing of Accounts, and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday.
also read
Bank holidays 2021: RBI releases holiday list; financial institutions to remain closed on these dates in January next year
In Aizwal, banks will remain closed on 2 January for New Year celebrations as well, while banks in Kolkata will remain non-functional on 12 January owing to Swami Vivekananda's birthday.
Bank Holidays in June 2021: Banks to remain closed for nine days this month; check rbi.org.in for details
All the public, private, cooperative, foreign as well as regional banks will remain closed on the notified holidays in the concerned regions