Banks in the country will remain shut for at least nine days including weekends in the month of June, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. Available on its official website, the holiday calendar displays three festive holidays. Along with this, other holidays include the four Sundays of May, second and fourth Saturdays.

As per the RBI website, the first holiday will be on Tuesday, 15 June on the occasion of YMA Day and Raja Sankranti in Mizoram’s Aizwal and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

The month's second holiday will be on Friday, 25 June to mark the occasion of Guru Hargobind Ji’s birth anniversary. On this day, the lenders will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

While the third festive holiday will be on Wednesday, 30 June in Aizwal and Mizoram on the occasion of Remna Ni.

Weekly offs will be on four Sundays — 6 June, 13 June, 20 June, 27 June and two Saturdays — 12 June and 26 June.

Check the full list of bank holidays in June here:

6 June: Weekly off (Sunday)

12 June: Second Saturday

13 June: Weekly off (Sunday)

15 June: YMA Day/Raja Sankranti – In Mizoram’s Aizwal and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

20 June: Weekly off (Sunday)

25 June: Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday – In Jammu and Srinagar

26 June: Fourth Saturday

27 June: Weekly off (Sunday)

30 June: Remna Ni - In Aizawl, Mizoram

The holidays have been notified under three brackets - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks’ Closing of Accounts, Holiday, and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday. All the public, private, cooperative, foreign as well as regional banks will remain closed on the notified holidays in the above-mentioned regions or states.

However, customers will be able to make transactions easily through online modes like mobile and internet banking services as usual.