People should bear in mind that 10 September will be considered a bank holiday in nine major cities on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

The banks in September will remain shut for 12 days including weekends, as per the list of bank holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The first bank holiday of the month has already passed on 5 September, which was a Sunday. Out of the remaining bank holidays, five are this week.

Today, 8 September, banks will remain shut on account of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in Guwahati. In Gangtok, on 9 September, banks will be closed on the occasion of Teej (Haritalika). The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 10 September and banks will be closed in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Nagpur, Panaji, and Belapur.

Banks will remain shut on 11 September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (second day) in Panaji, Goa, and due to it being a second Saturday. Banks to remain closed on 12 September, Sunday.

The bank holidays list issued by the RBI for every month is a mix of state-wise leaves, religious events as well as festival celebrations, which have been classified by the apex bank as ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’.

The RBI also classifies bank holidays under the categories ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ and ‘Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’. However, these categories are not applicable for the leaves this month.

Here is the list of remaining bank holidays in this month

On 17 September, Banks will be shut on the occasion of Karma Puja in Ranchi

Banks will also be closed on 19 September, Sunday

Banks will be shut in Gangtok on 20 September to mark Indrajatra festival

On 21 September, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will observe Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, so banks will remain closed

Banks will remain closed on 25 September as it will be the fourth Saturday of the month

Banks will remain shut on 26 September, Sunday

These leaves are not uniform as some of them will be observed in specific areas or cities only. The list allows customers to plan their trips to the bank. However, customers should keep in mind that 10 September will be considered a bank holiday in nine major cities on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.