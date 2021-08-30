Certain holidays vary from state to state, while all banks remain shut on public holidays

Banks in the country will remain closed for 12 days in September. The list of bank holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a total of seven bank holidays next month, not counting weekends.

These bank holidays will fall into categories such as religious events, festivals and respective state holidays. However, RBI will classify these holidays under ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ category.

According to the RBI mandate, here is the list of holidays for September:

Bank to be shut on 5 September as it is a Sunday.

Banks to be closed on 8 September due to Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in Guwahati.

Banks to be remain shut on 9 September on account of Teej (Haritalika) in Gangtok.

Banks to be closed on 10 September for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Nagpur, Panaji, Belapur, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Banks will be shut on 11 September on account of second Saturday and Ganesh Chaturthi (second day) in Panaji, Goa.

Banks to remain closed on 12 September on Sunday.

17 September due to Karma Puja in Ranchi, banks will remain closed in the region.

Banks will be closed on 19 September, which is a Sunday.

In Gangtok, banks will be shut on 20 September on account of the Indrajatra festival.

In Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, banks will remain shut to mark Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

25 September will be a holiday on account of it being a fourth Saturday.

Bank will also remain closed on 26 September as it is a Sunday.

The other arrangements for RBI's holiday listing come under ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ and 'Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’. However, these categories are not applicable for holidays this month.