Banks to be closed for 11 days in May; check complete list here

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, banks will remain closed for a total of 11 days in May.

RBI allots these holidays under categories such as ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ and ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’.

So, under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, there will be four holidays this month. The the remaining seven holidays are weekend leaves for all private and public sector banks in India.

Banking customers should note that many bank holidays are region specific, meaning only lenders in specific cities/state swill shut on account of the holiday.

Below is the complete list of bank holidays for the month of May 2022:

2 May: Banks to remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for Ramadan-Eid (Eid-UL-Fitr)

Banks to remain shut all over India except Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/ Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UL-Fitr)/ Basava Jayanti/ Akshaya Tritiya.

9 May: Lenders to remain shut only in Kolkata on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary.

16 May: Banks to remain closed in Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Nagpur, Ranchi, Shimla, New Delhi, Raipur and Srinagar on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Apart from the above list, here are the weekends:

1 May: Sunday

8 May: Sunday

14 May: Second Saturday

15 May: Sunday

22 May: Sunday

28 May: Fourth Saturday

29 May: Sunday

During these bank holidays, customers can access banking functions through online methods without any hassle. Also, for any emergency cash requirement, all private and public sector banks will operate ATMs 24X7 for the convenience of the customers.

