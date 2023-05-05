Bankrupt airline Go First extends flight cancellations till 12 May, promises refund
Go First initially suspended flights for three days starting from 3 May, but later extended the suspension till 9 May and then 12 May. The Wadia group-owned carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before National Company Law Tribunal
Cash-strapped airline Go First on Friday extended its flight cancellations till 12 May citing ‘operational reasons.’
In a statement, the airline said that “a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.”
Go First had initially suspended flights for three days starting from 3 May, but later extended the suspension till 9 May and then 12 May.
Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 12th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/qRNQ4oQjYT for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/wqQIm6ZDqT
Related Articles
— GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 5, 2023
The Wadia group-owned carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
Also read: Go First pilots rush to Air India’s hiring drive
On Thursday, aviation regulator DGCA said the airline has suspended the sale of tickets till 15 May. The aviation watchdog has also directed the airline to refund passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulations.
Go First which is India’s third-largest airline, currently employs 7,000 people, a Reuters report said.
The airline’s CEO said earlier this week the company is committed to its staff and is working tirelessly to get its operations back on track.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Go First says 'serial failure' of P&W engines forced airline to approach NCLT
Go First said it has been forced to apply to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) because of the recurring and persistent issues with the GTF (Geared Turbofan) engines supplied by P&W
Go First stops sale of tickets till 15 May; DGCA orders airline to refund passengers
DGCA stated that it had examined the response by the cash-strapped airline. It ordered the airline to process refunds to passengers who were affected by flight cancellations this week
After Go First, Lufthansa faces issue with Pratt & Whitney engines, ground third of A220 fleet
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said that elements were missing way down in their supply chains, and companies need to rebuild their production facilities during an earnings call with analysts