Bankrupt airline Go First extends flight cancellations till 12 May, promises refund

Cash-strapped airline Go First on Friday extended its flight cancellations till 12 May citing ‘operational reasons.’

In a statement, the airline said that “a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.”

Go First had initially suspended flights for three days starting from 3 May, but later extended the suspension till 9 May and then 12 May.

The Wadia group-owned carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Also read: Go First pilots rush to Air India’s hiring drive

On Thursday, aviation regulator DGCA said the airline has suspended the sale of tickets till 15 May. The aviation watchdog has also directed the airline to refund passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulations.

Go First which is India’s third-largest airline, currently employs 7,000 people, a Reuters report said.

The airline’s CEO said earlier this week the company is committed to its staff and is working tirelessly to get its operations back on track.

With inputs from agencies

