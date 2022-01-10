Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022: Apply for 47 Agriculture Marketing Officer posts at bankofbaroda.in

The online registration process for the AMF posts started on 7 January and the last date to submit the applications is 27 January

A recruitment notification for the post of Agriculture Marketing Officer (AMF) has been released by the Bank of Baroda. Interested candidates can apply for the 47 AMF posts by visiting the official website - https://www.bankofbaroda.in.

Simple steps to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022:

Visit the official page of Bank of Baroda - https://www.bankofbaroda.in

On the homepage, Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and search for Agriculture Marketing Officer job link

Click on the apply option and complete the AMF application

Upload the requested documents and pay the AMF recruitment fee

Submit the Agriculture Marketing Officer recruitment form and save a copy for future reference

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should be between 25 and 40 years of age to be eligible for the post.

Aspirants should have a 4-year graduation degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Sericulture/Veterinary Science or a related subject from an university recognised by the government or the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). A full-time postgraduate diploma of two years in Management is also required.

Applicants must also have minimum three years of work experience in the BFSI sector as "marketing and generating lead in Agriculture and Allied Industries business", according to the notification.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Applicants belonging to General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee, while women candidates and those from SC/ST/PWD categories need to pay Rs 100.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process for the posts of Agriculture Marketing Officer will be based on shortlisting and Personal Interview (PI).

With this recruitment drive, Baroda of Bank aims to fulfill a total of 47 Agriculture Marketing Officer posts for fixed-term contractual engagement for a period of five years.

As per the official notification, applications are invited for the 18 zones mentioned in the official advertisement. After getting selected, candidates will be posted in the union territories and states covered in the zone.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit official website of Bank of Baroda - https://www.bankofbaroda.in.

