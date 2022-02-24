Bank of Baroda invites applications for 42 posts, check direct link to apply here

Only those candidates who have a post qualification experience of not less than 6 months, should apply for this recruitment

Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for recruitment to various positions in Fraud Risk and Risk Management Departments. The recruitment for these various positions will be on a Regular/Contractual basis.

Candidates who wish to apply can do so on the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Steps to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment is as follows:

-Visit the official website - bankofbaroda.in

-Click on ‘Current Opportunities’ under the ‘Career’ tab on the homepage

-Click on link that reads, ‘Recruitment for various positions in Regular/Contractual basis for Fraud Risk and Risk Management’

-Key in the details and fill in the application form

-Upload the relevant documents and pay the mentioned fee

-Submit the form and keep a printout of the form to use it in the future

Direct link to apply for the recruitment is here.

The last date for submission of application and payment of fees is 15 March this year. An application fee of Rs 600 has to be paid online by General, EWS and OBC candidates. Candidates from SC, ST, PwD category, along with Women Candidates need to pay Rs 100 as the application fee.

Selection for the posts shall be based on short listing applicants and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method. Short-listing method shall be purely provisional, without the verification of documents. However, applicants will be subjected to verification of documents and will have to report when called by the bank.

Only those candidates who have a post qualification experience of not less than 6 months, should apply for this recruitment. Applicants should also be willing to serve anywhere in India.

For more details, candidates can refer to the notification here.

The recruitment drive by Bank of Baroda is being carried out to fill a total of 42 posts on regular/contractual basis for various positions in Risk Management and Fraud Risk Departments in Bank of Baroda.

