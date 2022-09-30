Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks to be closed for 21 days this month; check full list

October is a month filled with auspicious festivals. Celebrations like Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Diwali are going to be commemorated this month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays in October. This month, banks are going to be closed for 21 days, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. However, some of these holidays are region specific only. People should keep the holidays in mind before planning their bank-related work in order to avoid any confusion. The closing of banks doesn’t imply that internet banking services will come to a halt. ATM and internet banking service will be available even on bank holidays.

Here is a list of bank holidays for the month of October:

1 October -Banks in Gangtok will remain closed for half yearly closing of bank accounts.

2 October – National holiday due to Gandhi Jayanti. All banks will be closed.

3 October – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami). Banks will be shut in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Patna, Kolkata and Ranchi.

4 October – Durga Puja/Ayudha pooja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva. Lenders will remain shut in Agartala, Chennai, Gangtok, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram.

5 October – Durga Puja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/. Lenders will be closed all over India except in Imphal.

6 October – Durga Puja (Dasain). In Gangtok, all lenders will be shut.

7 October – Durga Puja (Dasain). Banks will remain closed in Gangtok.

8 October – Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed). In Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram, all lenders will be closed. Banks in other parts of the country will also be shut as it’s the second Saturday of the month.

9 October – All banks will be closed on Sunday.

13 October – Karva Chauth. Banks in Shimla will remain closed.

14 October – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi. Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

16 October – Sunday. All banks will be shut.

18 October – Kati Bihu. Banks will be closed in Guwahati.

22 October – Fourth Saturday. All banks will be closed.

23 October – Sunday. All banks will remain closed.

24 October – Kali Puja/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Naraka Chaturdashi. Banks will be closed all over India, except Gangtok, Hyderabad, and Imphal.

25 October – Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja. Lenders will be shut in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, and Jaipur.

26 October – Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day. In Ahmedabad, Belapur, Gangtok, Jammu, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, and Srinagar, all banks will remain closed.

27 October – Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Deepawali/Laxmi Puja/Ningol Chakkouba. In Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow, all lenders will be shut.

30 October – Sunday. All banks across the country are going to be shut.

31 October – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Chhath Puja/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya). Lenders will be closed in Ahmedabad, Patna, and Ranchi.

