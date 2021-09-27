Bank Holidays in October 2021: 21 non-working days this month; check complete list here

These holidays are not uniform in nature except for a few days and take place in certain cities only on specific dates.

In the month of October, banks in the country will remain closed for at least 21 days, including weekends, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. The calendar, available on RBI's official website https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/HolidayMatrixDisplay.aspx, displays 14 festive holidays. Along with these, the other seven holidays include the five Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays.

As per the RBI website, the first holiday will be on 1 October on the account of Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts in Gangtok. On 2 October, banks will remain closed in all states on the occasions of Gandhi Jayanti.

On account of Mahalaya Amavasye, banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata will remain shut on 6 October. The next festive holiday will be on 7 October in Manipur's Imphal to mark the occasion of Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.

In Kolkata and Agartala, banks will remain closed on 12 October on account of Durga Puja (Maha Saptami). On 13 October, Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) will be celebrated. Hence, lenders will remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Patna, Agartala, Gangtok, Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal, Ranchi.

On 14 October, banks will remain shut on the occasion of Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja in Bengaluru, Agartala, Chennai, Gangtok, Kolkata, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna, Srinagar, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram.

While on 15 October, all Banks except those in Shimla and Imphal will remain closed to mark the occasion of Durga Puja/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi). On 16 October, lenders will remain shut in Gangtok due to Durga Puja (Dasain).

The weekly offs will be on five Sundays — 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 October, and two Saturdays — 9 and 23 October.

Check the full list of bank holidays in October here:

1 October – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts in Gangtok

2 October – Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

3 October – Week off (Sunday)

6 October – Mahalaya Amavasye Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata

7 October - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi in Imphal

9 October – Week off (2nd Saturday)

10 October – Week off (Sunday)

12 October – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) in Agartala, Kolkata

13 October – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) in Bhubaneswar, Patna, Agartala, Gangtok, Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal, Ranchi

14 October - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja in Bengaluru, Kochi, Lucknow, Agartala, Chennai, Gangtok, Kolkata, Guwahati, Kanpur, Patna, Srinagar, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram

15 October – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) in all Banks except those in Shimla and Imphal

16 October – Durga Puja (Dasain) in Gangtok

17 October – Week off (Sunday)

18 October – Kati Bihu in Guwahati

19 October – Id-E-Milad/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Baravafat in New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

20 October – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad in Bengaluru, Agartala, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla

22 October – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in Srinagar, Jammu

23 October – Week off (4th Saturday)

24 October – Week off (Sunday)

26 October – Accession Day in Srinagar, Jammu

31 October – Week off (Sunday)

In the above-mentioned regions or cities, all the cooperative, public, private, regional, and foreign banks will not operate on the notified dates. However, transactions through internet banking services and mobile can be made, as usual.

For the unversed, the bank holidays are announced under three brackets - Banks’ Closing of Accounts, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

