Bank Holidays in July 2022: Banks to be closed for 14 days this month; check list here

Banks across India will be closed for a total of 14 days in July. The holidays comprise certain state-specific festivals as well as Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, these holidays will be observed by all private, public, regional, cooperative, and foreign banks in the country.

Bank holidays are notified by the RBI every month. This July, banks will be closed for a total of eight days for different occasions/festivals, excluding the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays. Apart from the holidays declared by the RBI, banks will also be closed on 3, 9, 10, 11, 17, 23, 24 and 31 July due to Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

Below is the complete list of bank holidays in July:

1 July: Banks will be shut in Bhubaneswar and Imphal for Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra.

3 July: Banks across the country will be closed as the day is a Sunday.

7 July: Banks will remain closed in Agartala for Kharchi Puja.

9 July: Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be shut due to Bakrid. Lenders in other places will be closed as it the second Saturday of the month.

10 July: As the day is a Sunday, all lenders will remain shuttered.

11 July: Lenders in Srinagar and Jammu will remain closed for Eid-ul-Adha.

13 July: Banks will be shut in Gangtok for Bhanu Jayanti.

14 July: Lenders will remain shut in Shillong for Beh Dienkhlam.

16 July: Banks will be shuttered in Dehradun for the occasion of Harela.

17 July: Banks across India will be closed as the day is a Sunday.

23 July: On the fourth Saturday of the month, all lenders will be closed.

24 July: Banks across the country will remain shut on Sunday

26 July: Banks will be shuttered in Agartala for Ker Puja.

31 July: Banks across the country will be closed as it is a Sunday.

RBI divides these holidays under three sections:

-Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

-Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

-Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

