Bank holiday on Buddha Purnima? List of cities where banks are shut on 16 May

Banks are shut in various parts of the country on account of Buddh Purnima today, 16 May. As per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, banks located in Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh Jammu, Srinagar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, West Bengal, Belapur, and Punjab will remain closed.

Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha and is celebrated by his devotees around the globe. Buddha Purnima is marked on Vaisakh Purnima according to the Hindu lunar calendar, Vikram Samvat. It is to be noted that the date differs every year.

Every bank whether public, private, foreign, cooperative or regional has to remain closed on dates notified by RBI under three categories, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

The highest number of bank holidays, including that of Buddh Purnima, falls in the Holiday under Negotiable Instrument Act category. Most holidays under this category are region-specific depending on the location of the bank branch.

In May 2022, a total of 11 days have been marked as bank holidays by RBI, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Of these 11, banks have already used up five holidays including 1 May (Sunday), 2 May (Eid-UI-Fitra), and 3 May (Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya), 8 May (Sunday) and 9 May (Rabindranath Jayanti).

The bank closure on 16 May also marked an extended weekend off for bank employees, clubbed with a second Saturday (14 May) and Sunday (15 May). Banks will next remain close on 22 May (Sunday ) and on the last weekend 28 and 29 May.

So, if you have any bank-related work, it's advisable to plan things considering the holiday dates. You may also confirm the upcoming bank holidays with your branch.

