On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, banks will remain shut in various regions across the country on Friday, 5 May. As banks provide services like money transactions, receiving demand drafts and depositing cheques, it becomes essential for their customers to know when the banks remain closed in their respective states.

Bank Holiday on Buddha Purnima (5 May, 2023)

As per the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks on Buddha Purnima will not be operational in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Bank Holidays in May 2023

In this month, banks announced closure for a total of 12 days including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in May 2023

9 May: Banks will be closed in Kolkata due to Rabindra Jayanti – brith anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

16 May: Banks will remain shut in Sikkim on its Statehood Day.

22 May: Banks will not operate in Shimla owing to Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

24 May: Banks will remain closed in Tripura on the occasion of Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti.

7 May, 14 May, 21 May and 28 May: Banks do not operate across the nation on all Sundays.

13 May, 27 May: Banks remain shut on second and fourth Saturdays around the country.

How to avail banking services on bank holidays:

Customers can use mobile or internet banking to accomplish the majority of their banking tasks during bank holidays. While mobile banking allows for the transfer of funds between accounts, ATMs can also be used to withdraw cash.

About Buddha Purnima

The auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima or Vaishakha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha, holding a major significance in the Buddhist tradition. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Buddha also attained enlightenment on this special day. Devotees of Buddha visit temples or monasteries on this day and listen to talks by monks who also recite ancient verses. Many devoted followers wear white robes on the occasion and eat vegetarian food through the day. Incidentally, the first lunar eclipse of this year will also take place on Buddha Purnima.

