Bank Holiday 2023: Bank to remain shut for 12 days in May, check full list of holidays

With the end of the first month of financial year 2023-24, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holiday calendar for the month of May. Needless to say, banks provide their customers with crucial services like money transactions, receiving demand drafts and depositing cheques. Therefore, it becomes important for people to know when the banks across the country as well as in their respective states remain closed.

In May, banks will remain shut on various occasions such as May Day, Buddha Purnima, Rabindra Jayanti, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, among others. A total of 12 holidays have been notified by the RBI for the coming month including second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays.

Bank holidays in May 2023: State-wise full list

1 May: Banks will remain shut due to May Day or Maharashtra Day in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Trivandrum.

5 May: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, banks will not be operational in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

9 May: Banks will remain shut in Kolkata owing to Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary.

16 May: Banks will not operate in Sikkim on the event of Statehood Day.

22 May: Banks will remain shut in Shimla due to Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

24 May: Banks in Tripura will remain closed on the occasion of Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti.

7 May, 14 May, 21 May and 28 May: Banks across the nation will remain closed on all Sundays.

13 May, 27 May: Banks around the country do not operate on second and fourth Saturdays.

How to avail banking services during bank holidays:

On bank holidays, customers can complete most of their banking work with the help of mobile or net banking. While money can be transferred from one account to another through mobile banking, one can make use of ATMs to withdraw cash.

