Bangladeshi boy unknowingly enters India, reunited with family
The child informed that he unknowingly entered the Indian territory while sleeping in an Indian export truck that was parked in the area where he was playing with other kids in Bangladesh
New Delhi: A Bangladeshi boy, who entered the Indian territory unknowingly while sleeping in an export truck, was reunited with his family by the Border Security Force on Wednesday.
"Around 12.30 pm, we received information from the anti-human trafficking unit of BSF that troops have noticed one 12-year-old Bangladeshi national sitting in the Ghosh parking while incoming from Bangladesh to India," a senior BSF officer told ANI.
Meanwhile, the child also informed that he unknowingly entered the Indian territory while sleeping in an Indian export truck that was parked in the area where he was playing with other kids in Bangladesh. He further said that he was residing with his grandmother in Dakkin Alipur village of Satkhira district in Bangladesh and slept on Tuesday night on the roof of the cabin under the tarpaulin of the Indian empty export truck.
"On Wednesday morning, when I woke up from sleep, I found myself in an unknown place (Ghojadanga, India)," the child stated.
The BSF officer said that after completing the requisite paperwork, the child was handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh through a flag meeting. "Later, the child was handed over to his father by BGB," he added.
