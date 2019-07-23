Bangalore University Results 2019 Date: UG/ PG exam results likely to be declared by 26 July; check details on bangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Bangalore University Results 2019 Date | The University of Bangalore is expected to announce the results of undergraduate/postgraduate examinations by the end of this week, reports The Indian Express. The daily, quoted an official of the university as saying, "The results of UG/ PG examination is likely to be released by Friday, 26 July, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the UG/ PG examinations can check the result through the website of the varsity, bangaloreuniversity.ac.in."

The university conducted examination in the month of May and June, 2019. Alternatively, candidates can also log on to attristech.com, results.karnatakaeducation.net to check and download their results.

The university will be releasing the results for courses including BCA, BA, BBA, BSc, BBM, B COM, UVCE Engineering semester and MBA.

Steps to check the Bangalore University UG/ PG results 2019:

Step 1: Open the official website- bangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number correctly in the provided fields

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out of it for future reference.

About University of Bangalore:

Bangalore University was established in July 1964 and is situated in the Garden City of Bangalore, Karnataka. The University is recognized by The University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi. It offers various UG, integrated, PG, diploma, PG diploma, certificate, and PhD. courses.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.