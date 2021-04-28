All universities across Karnataka have either deferred or postponed their exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases

The Bangalore University has decided to start the online classes for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses as the state is in lockdown for 14 days. As per the official notification, teachers have been instructed to continue taking online classes till 4 May. They have been asked to maintain the class data in a Google form and submit it to their respective Department Heads.

The university has also announced the commencement of the IV Semester of Postgraduate courses of Arts, Commerce, Science, Management, Education, and Physical Education from 5 May. All the classes for this semester will be held online. For first-semester students, online classes will continue as earlier.

The II, III, V, and VII semesters for B.A, B.Sc., BBA, BBA, and other undergraduate courses had started from 28 April.

Due to lockdown, the university’s offices have been closed till further notice. All universities across Karnataka have either deferred or postponed their exams.

The state’s COVID- 19 tally has crossed the 14-lakh mark. There are more than three lakh active cases and 31,830 fresh infections till 27 April, as per the data released by the State’s Health Department. A total of 180 people died on Tuesday taking the toll to 14,807.

So far, 10, 84,050 people have been discharged out of which 10,793 discharges were reported on Tuesday alone.