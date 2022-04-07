Bangalore turns into a pink paradise with cherry blossoms all over: See mesmerising pictures

During springtime, the lakeside turns into a great spot with pink surroundings for walking and jogging

When we speak about cherry blossoms, it is often Japan that comes to our mind. However, it is now Bangalore that is certainly going to break the norm. In the fall of Spring, Bangalore experiences a phenomenal natural beauty as the streets of the city wear pink. The city is experiencing its flavour of cherry blossoms with Tabebuia Rosea trees blooming and spreading its pink wisdom all over.

The Tabibuea Rosea flowers are in full bloom in the springtime. You can enjoy the beauty of nature by visiting parks or walking along the random streets and you will find gorgeous trees laden with pink flowers.

The pink trumpet trees were originally introduced by the Britishers. They planted these trees in different parts of Bangalore to quell their homesickness as these trees reminded them of their Spring back home. Britishers left the country but the beauty of these trees continues to enslave us by its charm.

Residents of the major garden city are sharing beautiful pictures of the city turned pink while celebrating Spring with family and friends. The pictures will remind you of the Hanami Festival of Japan. The festival refers to the Japanese custom of mindfully observing the blooming of cherry blossoms and appreciating their splendid beauty.

Here are some photos and videos of the Pink Paradise:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharath Somisetty BSP©️ (@bharathsomisettyphotography)

Uff #Bengaluru!!! This is the scene, in front of my apartment.#TabebuiaRoseatrees#cherryblossom pic.twitter.com/EbWKvS9jil

— ASWETHA ANIL (@ASWETHAANIL) April 5, 2022

Here is a list of places where you can spot the beauty of the city blooming out in a riot of colours:

Cubbon Park: The city's iconic lung space is one of the prominent places where you can find the Tabebuia blooms with entire trees bathed in the pretty pink colour and the park has turned into a heaven of flowers. Jayanagar 4th Block: You can visit Jayanagar 4th block to witness the sight of roads lined with pink blooming trees. AECS Layout: Despite having traffic-ridden roads, the place transforms beautifully in March with shades of pink and lavender. Benniganahalli Lake: During springtime, the lakeside turns into a great spot with pink surroundings for walking and jogging.

