While technology is advancing day by day, people have been finding more innovative ways for their convenience. As we come across several such things in our daily lives, we love to share them with others via social media. Recently, a man from Bangalore came up with an instance that you could hardly imagine. The person named Shobhit Bakliwal uploaded a photograph of a couple of samosas on his Twitter handle. Interestingly, the categories based on the stuffing were printed on the crust. He captioned the Twitter post saying, “The real food ‘tech’ innovation in Bangalore.”

In the photograph, two samosas can be seen served in a box. While one of them had “aloo” (potato) written on the edge of the crust, the other one had “noodles” engraved on it. Bakliwal ordered the samosas from Samosa Party, according to the comment section where the shop authority thanked him for sharing it. As a reason for doing so, they explained, “This sustainably resolves a significant customer issue by allowing fillings to be detected in the case of varied orders without damaging the Samosas.”

Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 2,500 likes on Twitter so far. As users found the idea so innovative, they praised the shop for introducing this.

A person shared a similar kind of incident that he encountered in Hyderabad. However, the name of the seller was written on the samosa in that case. He marked it “a simple but effective marketing.”

Another user noted, “This is so cool. When technology met a foodie.”

An individual recalled, “I remember seeing this back in Bangalore even before the pandemic.”

A user stated, “This immediately reminded me of a vendor in my hometown who used to ink samosas with ketchup for the same purpose.”

Here are some other reactions:

Previously, another buyer from the brand, Samosa Party, shared a photograph of samosas with serial numbers mentioned on them. The man hilariously wrote in the caption, “Can tech please stay away from my halwai?”

In that scenario, the brand also came up with a reply saying, “After tech penetrated “Sonars”, Halwai in us got FOMO.” The brand’s co-founder, Amit Nanwani, later admitted that the codes on the bottom of the samosas assisted in providing customers with a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

