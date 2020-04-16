You are here:
Bandra migrants' protest: Mumbai court sends nine people to police custody till 19 April; accused were present in crowd, says police

India Asian News International Apr 16, 2020 16:15:40 IST

Mumbai: A local court on Thursday sent nine people to police custody till 19 April, in connection with the gathering in Bandra in Mumbai.

According to police sources, they were present in the crowd during the gathering near the Bandra railway station on Tuesday, violating the lockdown.

Follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

More than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the station in Bandra, demanding transport facility to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till 3 May.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 16:15:40 IST

