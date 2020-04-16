Bandra migrants' protest: Mumbai court sends nine people to police custody till 19 April; accused were present in crowd, says police

Mumbai: A local court on Thursday sent nine people to police custody till 19 April, in connection with the gathering in Bandra in Mumbai.

According to police sources, they were present in the crowd during the gathering near the Bandra railway station on Tuesday, violating the lockdown.

More than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the station in Bandra, demanding transport facility to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till 3 May.

