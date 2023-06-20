The junior engineer who was interrogated by the CBI in its ongoing probe in Balasore train accident was missing from his house hours after the questioning. The JE, named Amir Khan, and his entire family have allegedly fled from their rented house near Annapurna Rice Mill in Soro and their house was locked.

After finding the house of the Soro Section Signal Junior Engineer in Balasore locked from outside, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sealed it.

As per reports, two officials from CBI are keeping a close watch on the house.

After initiating probe in Odisha train accident, the CBI questioned the JE Amir Khan at an undisclosed location. The probe agency returned on Monday and he was not found at his home after which they sealed his house.

Signal manipulation

CBI took over the investigation into the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore on 6 June. The agency has already filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

As per the initial investigation, the signal on the line was manipulated. Railways preliminary probe also signalled out “interference” with the ‘electronic interlocking system’ and ‘points’, which ensure safe movement of trains, as the “root cause” of the crash. However, when the CBI reached JE Amir Khan’s house to question him again, they found his house locked and he was missing.

Role of Single Junior Engineer

In railways, Signal Junior Engineer plays a pivotal role as the person ensures the safety of train operations.

The person is involved in the installation, maintenance, and repair of signaling equipment, including signals, track circuits, point machines, and interlocking systems.

The role of a Signal Junior Engineer, however, may vary depending on the particular division or zone within the Indian Railways.

CBI probing Odisha train accident

On 2 June, around 7 pm, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train near the Bahanga Bazar station.

After the accident, a few coaches of the Coromandel Express hit the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Super Fast Express which was passing from the station at the same time.

It was described as one of India’s worst train accidents which claimed lives of 292 people.

Altogether, 287 people died on the spot in the triple train accident and five others succumbed to their injuries in hospitals.

The Centre announced that the CBI would be probing the case. on 6 June, the agency took over the investigation. It became involved in the case when allegations of tampering with the electronic interlocking system were raised after the accident.

