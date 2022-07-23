Bal Gangadhar Tilak birth anniversary: Interesting facts about the freedom fighter

Commonly called Lokmanya, Tilak was considered 'The Maker of Modern India' by Mahatma Gandhi

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a freedom fighter and a teacher. He was one of the initiators of the Indian Independence movement, which is why his name stands synonymous with the struggle for freedom. He always raised the issue of Purna Swaraj meaning full independence and the need for a nationwide movement.

Born on 23 July, 1856 in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra (then Bombay Presidency), Tilak was the man who helped shape the country’s journey to independence in many ways. He was commonly called Lokmanya while the Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, considered him to be the 'The Maker of Modern India'.

Who was Bal Gangadhar Tilak?

Tilak was an ardent advocate of Swaraj or self-rule. He had a long political career and in the course of which he stressed on the need for Indian autonomy and complete independence from British colonial rule. Due to his strong ideas, he was considered as a radical nationalist.

As the country celebrates his 166th birth anniversary today, here are a few interesting facts and inspiring quotes by him:

- Tilak started weeklies such as Kesari and Mahratta before independence. Kesari was in Marathi language while Mahratta was an English language weekly.

- The Britishers used to call Tilak ‘The Father of the Indian Unrest’ for his ideas and approach towards freedom struggle.

- Tilak became an integral part of the Lal Bal Pal triumvirate. He along with Lala Lajpat Rai (Lal) and Bipin Chandra Pal (Pal) changed the political discourse of the independence movement.

- In 1890, Tilak joined the Indian National Congress and began the Swaraj movement.

- Tilak even established the Indian Home Rule League with rousing slogan 'Swarajya is my birth right and I will have it'. He further worked as its president.

Inspiring quotes:

- Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it.

- If God is put up with untouchability, I will not call him God.

- Swadeshi and swadeshi will be our cry forever and by this, we will grow in spite of the wishes of the ruler.

- Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott.

- Life is all about a card game. Choosing the right cards is not in our hand. But playing well with the cards in hand determines our success.

- The problem is not the lack of resources or capability, but the lack of will.

