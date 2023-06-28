Bakra-Eid 2023: Uttar Pradesh has over 2000 communally sensitive hotspots where riots may erupt

Over 2,200 sensitive hotspots have been identified in Uttar Pradesh alone where communal riots may occur on Eid al-Adha or Bakra-Eid to be celebrated on June 28.

“Uttar Pradesh Police has identified 2,213 sensitive hotspots. We have prepared our teams and deployed forces for dealing with anti-social elements and we have deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) for dealing with riots,” Prashant Kumar, Special DG Law & Order said.

2,416 peace committees have also been constituted to avoid any untoward incident during the Bakar-Eid celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, the police officer said.

Three company of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), seven company of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces), and around 7,500 under training volunteers have been deployed to ensure peace in the state.

“Body worn cameras, binoculars, drones, high resolution CCTV will also be used for surveillance,” Kumar said.

He further said 4,800 two and four-wheeler vehicles of UP 112 will be on patrolling round the clock.

"Riot control vehicle, tear gas, water canon have been positioned in critical places. Also, route march and flag march will be carried out regularly," he said.

The UP police's information and social media team have been asked to be extra vigilant and keep a check on any misleading posts spreading rumours.

"An advisory has also been issued to Muslim community to avoid slaughtering of banned animals," the senior police officer said.

Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is also known as - Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami. The festival brings families and friends together to relish delicious meal that typically features a variety of delicacies prepared with the sacrificial meat from the Qurbani (the act of sacrificing an animal).

With inputs from agencies

