Bakra-Eid 2023: Uttar Pradesh has over 2000 communally sensitive hotspots where riots may erupt
The UP Police's information and social media team have been asked to be extra vigilant and keep a check on any misleading posts spreading rumours
Over 2,200 sensitive hotspots have been identified in Uttar Pradesh alone where communal riots may occur on Eid al-Adha or Bakra-Eid to be celebrated on June 28.
“Uttar Pradesh Police has identified 2,213 sensitive hotspots. We have prepared our teams and deployed forces for dealing with anti-social elements and we have deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) for dealing with riots,” Prashant Kumar, Special DG Law & Order said.
2,416 peace committees have also been constituted to avoid any untoward incident during the Bakar-Eid celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, the police officer said.
Related Articles
Three company of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), seven company of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces), and around 7,500 under training volunteers have been deployed to ensure peace in the state.
“Body worn cameras, binoculars, drones, high resolution CCTV will also be used for surveillance,” Kumar said.
आगामी बकरीद के त्यौहार को सकुशल सम्पन्न कराये जाने हेतु किए गए पुलिस प्रबन्ध के सम्बंध में विशेष पुलिस महानिदेशक, कानून एवं व्यवस्था श्री प्रशान्त कुमार की बाइट।#EidUlAdha2023#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/jGBizLJhWh
— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 28, 2023
He further said 4,800 two and four-wheeler vehicles of UP 112 will be on patrolling round the clock.
"Riot control vehicle, tear gas, water canon have been positioned in critical places. Also, route march and flag march will be carried out regularly," he said.
The UP police's information and social media team have been asked to be extra vigilant and keep a check on any misleading posts spreading rumours.
"An advisory has also been issued to Muslim community to avoid slaughtering of banned animals," the senior police officer said.
Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is also known as - Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami. The festival brings families and friends together to relish delicious meal that typically features a variety of delicacies prepared with the sacrificial meat from the Qurbani (the act of sacrificing an animal).
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Hellish Heatwave: Soaring temperatures bring death and misery to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha
In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha, at least 98 people have died because of the extreme heat. UP's Ballia district is among the worst hit, recording 54 deaths in the last four days, with temperatures touching 43 degrees Celsius, nine degrees hotter than usual
‘No lungis or nighties’: The row over Greater Noida housing society’s ‘dress code’ for residents
An apartment owners' association (AOA) in Greater Noida has sparked a row for asking residents not to wear 'lungis and nighties' in public areas inside the housing society. While some do not have a problem with the notice, others see it as a restriction on people’s personal choices
Uttar Pradesh: Madrasa maulana allegedly drugs, rapes, assaults minor girl student
The accused, Mohd Ahmad, a resident of Bithoor, has been arrested for sexually exploiting and blackmailing the minor. A case has been registered on the complaint of the girl