Baisakhi 2022: Some traditional recipes to try out on this festive occasion

The spring harvest festival of Baisakhi is celebrated on 14 April and marks the Sikh New Year. An important festival for the Sikh community, the day is celebrated in a grand manner by people both in India and abroad.

The festival’s significance dates back to 1699 when the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, laid the foundation of the Khalsa Panth – the order of baptized Sikh warriors to defend religious rights and freedom. According to the Khalsa Sambat, Baisakhi has been celebrated since the inception of the Vaisakh 1756 Bikrami on 30 March, 1699.

To celebrate this day, processions are organised in which the people walk across the streets and chant religious texts or hymns from Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Five Sikh men lead the procession, representing the Panj Pyaare.

A sumptuous feast is a defining characteristic of the Baisakhi celebrations. Here are some of the Punjabi foods that you may prepare for the celebration:

Meethe Peeley Chawal: Sweet rice is one delicacy that is on every Punjabi’s list during the Baisakhi celebrations. Rice is cooked with dry fruits and aromatic spices like cardamom, cloves and cinnamon. Sugar syrup is added to sweeten the dish while saffron brightens it up with a warm yellow hue.

Kheer: It is a pudding made using milk, sugar, and rice. Flavoured with raisins, almonds and cashews, the dish is usually served as a dessert or as an evening snack.

Phirni: Phirni is an Indian sweet pudding made using basmati rice, milk, nuts, sugar and is scented with cardamom powder or saffron, or rose water.

Kadah Parshad: Also known as Aata Halwa, Kadah Parshad is an important part of the Sikh tradition. It is distributed equally among the visitors at Gurudwaras.

Mango Lassi: It is a frothy yoghurt-based drink that is either salty or sweet. Fruits can be added to the recipe to give it a unique flavour. Usually, mango is added to lassi around this time as it is in season.

Kadhi: Crispy onion fritters are dipped in a spiced, tangy yogurt sauce. It is a popular dish in Punjabi homes and is usually eaten with rice.

Comment and tell us about your favourite Baisakhi delicacies below!

