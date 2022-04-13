Baisakhi 2022: All about date, history, significance and how the festival is celebrated

Those observing this festival believe that the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, recognized and established the famous Khalsa Panth on this day

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakh Sankranti, is observed to welcome the spring harvest season of the year. This special festival is marked every year as the Sikh New Year, wherein people believe that this day brings new hope and confidence in life. People welcome the new harvest season with open arms and positive thoughts.

Those observing this festival believe that the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, recognized and established the famous Khalsa Panth on this day.

Date:

This year, the much-awaited festival will be celebrated on 14 April (Thursday), according to the Hindu solar calendar. Baisakhi will be observed in states including Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

History and Significance:

There are many religious factors attached to Baisakhi. In the year 1699, Guru Gobind Singh laid the foundation of Khalsa Panth. In a large crowd of about a thousand people, Guru Gobind Singh challenged any Sikh who can come forward, to give his life for the community.

Five people volunteered to lay down their lives for the community. But instead of killing the volunteers, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs baptised them with Amrit (nectar) and thus formed a five-member group of saint-warriors called the Khalsa.

From that day onwards, the spraying of nectar has become a common practice during baptism of Sikhs. Apart from its religious significance, Baishakhi also marks the harvesting of the Rabi crop which is celebrated with grandeur and splendour.

Celebrations:

Baisakhi is celebrated as a harvest festival, where farmers harvest the Rabi crop and thank God for their produce. Most of the gurdwaras are decorated with lights, while the community organises “Nagar Kirtan”—a procession led by five Khalsas.

The Sikh community take out processions, led by five men who represent the Panj Pyare, wherein people chant sacred hymns from Guru Granth Sahib (Holy Book).

Furthermore, fairs and traditional gatherings are organised in villages and towns where families enjoy cultural events such as traditional dances and folk music.

