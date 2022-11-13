Baghpat: Ahead of Ram Rahim's stay, UP police increases security outside Dera Saccha Sauda Ashram

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): UP Police has increased security of Dera Sacha Sauda’s Barnawa Ashram keeping in view of Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s stay in Binauli area of Baghpat.

As per cops, heavy police force has been deployed outside the ashram to avoid any untoward incident.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, head of Barnawa Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, is serving a sentence for rape and murder in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail. He has been granted parole for 40 days and during this period, he will be staying at Barnawa’s ashram.

Speaking about the heavy police force deployment outside the ashram, a servant at the camp informed that “searches are also being conducted on suspicious persons”. Apart from this, “the crowd is also not allowed to gather around the ashram”. The priority of the police is to prevent any untoward incident.

Informing about the course of the event at the Dera Sacha Barnawa ashram, a female attendant said that continuous checking of the serviceman is being done. The IDs of regular visitors, as well as sevadars, are being checked.

Sevadars are being changed shift wise and a shift not lasting more than 3 hours is being followed. Detectors have been deployed as well for a full-body scan and mobile phones are not being allowed inside the Ashram.

A Sevadar Lakhveer Singh, posted at the main gate of the Aashram speaking about the security processes informed that Sevadars are required for facilities inside the Ashram. The sevadars working for the Ashram are being searched for their IDs, and are being allowed inside only after ascertaining their know-how, and the blocks they are coming from.

Adequate arrangements have been made by the administration to avoid any untoward incident.

Dera Sacha chief Ram Rahim was recently released from the Sunaria jail on 40-day parole. He reached Baghpat under security cover.

The Dera chief’s family had submitted an application to the jail authorities seeking month-long parole for him. Rahim was granted parole for a month on June 17.

He has been incarcerated, since 2017, in Haryana’s Sunaria jail where he is serving a 20-year-term for raping two women disciples at his ashram’s headquarters in Sirsa. Earlier in February, the Dera chief was granted three weeks’ leave.

While parole means the release of a prisoner either temporarily for a special purpose or completely before the expiry of a sentence, on the promise of good behaviour, a furlough is a short-term temporary release of convicts from jail. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017 for raping two women followers.

CBI had registered the case on the orders passed by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in the year 2003 and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station Sadar in Kurukshetra.

It was alleged that Ranjit Singh resident of Village Khanpur Kolian, Kurukshetra was murdered on July 10, 2002, when he was working in his fields at village Khanpur Kolian of District Kurukshetra in Haryana.

After a thorough investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet in the year 2007 against six accused and charges were framed in the year 2008.While, on October 8, 2021, the court convicted Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh’s murder case. Ranjit Singh was murdered in 2002 on the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.