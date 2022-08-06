Bachawarpara: Village in Chhattisgarh to get its first school

The construction work for the school is underway. It could not get a school till now due to its inaccessible remote location

Balrampur: Bachawarpara, a village in the Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh is reportedly all set to get its first school.

The construction work for the school is underway. It could not get a school till now due to its inaccessible remote location, ANI reported.

The permission for the same was granted years ago, said DM Vijay Dayaram K.

"Village got permission for school building years ago but as it's situated at remote location, construction was hindered. But now, building materials were carried to village through mountains," the official said.

He added that they are trying to finish construction in two months.

