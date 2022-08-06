Bachawarpara: Village in Chhattisgarh to get its first school
The construction work for the school is underway. It could not get a school till now due to its inaccessible remote location
Balrampur: Bachawarpara, a village in the Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh is reportedly all set to get its first school.
The construction work for the school is underway. It could not get a school till now due to its inaccessible remote location, ANI reported.
Chhattisgarh | Construction underway for first school at Bachawarpara village in Balrampur district. The village couldn't get a school till now due to its inaccessible remote location pic.twitter.com/9oAXe1GrmF
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 6, 2022
The permission for the same was granted years ago, said DM Vijay Dayaram K.
"Village got permission for school building years ago but as it's situated at remote location, construction was hindered. But now, building materials were carried to village through mountains," the official said.
He added that they are trying to finish construction in two months.
(With inputs from ANI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Encourage use of bhang, cannabis as alternative to liquor to prevent crime, says Chhattisgarh BJP MLA
MLA Krishnamurti Bandhi suggested that use of bhang and cannabis be encouraged as alternatives to liquor, claiming people addicted to these substances hardly commit crimes like rape, murder and dacoity.
Chhattisgarh government to rename three places of historical significance
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Chandkhuri will now be known as Mata Kaushalya Dham Chandkhuri, Giraudpuri will be renamed as Baba Guru Ghasidas Dham Giraudpuri and Sonakhan will be called Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Dham Sonakhan
Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma district
The gunfight took place on Monday morning in a forest near Bhandarpadar village when a team of District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.