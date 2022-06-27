Baby elephant rescued using an excavator machine, watch video

It is reported that the baby elephant got separated from its herd of 12 elephants and had fallen into a ditch at 2:30 AM on Sunday. It had gone into a nearby field to eat ladyfingers when it accidentally fell into the opening.

A heartwarming video of a baby elephant being rescued from a ditch by a backhoe loader (JCB) machine has created a buzz on social media.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, an elephant calf can be seen stuck in a ditch in Jharkhand’s Hulu village situated in the Ramgarh district. The local administration later rescued the elephant with the help of an excavator machine.

#WATCH Local administration with the help of an excavator machine yesterday rescued an elephant after it fell into a ditch in Hulu village of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/4uzdY31KaR — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

In the video, a JCB machine can be seen giving support to the elephant as it attempts to climb its way out to the open field. As he comes out of the ditch, the animal takes a few seconds to settle in before it starts walking towards the forest.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Heartening”.

Another appreciated the local administration and wrote, “Good job”.

It is reported that the baby elephant got separated from its herd of 12 elephants and had fallen into a ditch at 2:30 AM on Sunday. It had gone into a nearby field to eat ladyfingers when it accidentally fell into the opening. Listening to its cries, other elephants came and gathered around the ditch as well.

Earlier, another video of forest officials rescuing a young elephant from a ditch in West Bengal's Midnapore had caught everyone’s attention on social media. The officers had applied the concept of the Archimedes’ Principle and filled the hole with water to allow the young jumbo to get out.

The young elephant had attempted to push itself out of the furrow using its trunk, but was unable to do so. The video was shared by District Forest Officer (DFO) Sandeep Berwal on 21 February 2022.

What do you think can be done to avoid such incidents?

