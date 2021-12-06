Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary: Security boosted in Ayodhya, Mathura

Since 4 December, five additional SPs, 40 inspectors as well as 1,400 head constables 14 Deputy-SPs, 10 companies of PAC and six companies of RAF have been deployed in Mathura

On the 29th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid today, 6 December, security arrangements have been heightened in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya to avoid any untoward incident.

Hindu right-wing groups last month had issued a call to perform rituals at the Shahi Idgah in Mathura today and establish an idol of Lord Krishna in the spot. They claimed that it is the “original birthplace” of Krishna.

Furthermore, a key prosecution witness to the demolition case, Haji Mehboob said that no programme will be held today, except that of Quran Khani (recitation) for those from the Muslim community that were killed on 6 December 1992.

What are the security arrangements in place?

While the organisations and its members stated that the programme has been called off, the police, however, are still prepared with over 3,000 security personnel, as per senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover.

He also informed that they have spoken to the outfit, who decided to call off the ritual, after which they ensured that there will be no protest.

Mathura has been divided into Red, Yellow and Green zones, with heavy police deployment in all areas. From 4 December, five additional SPs, 40 inspectors as well as 1,400 head constables 14 Deputy-SPs, 10 companies of PAC and six companies of RAF have been deployed in the city.

Additionally, SSP Grover and District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal have stationed themselves to control any untoward incident at the Deeg Gate police outpost, which is very close to the Idgah.

The Indian Railways has suspended the Railbus operation that take place every day between Vrindavan and Mathura. The service will remain suspended for four days — from 4 to 7 December.

The Babri Masjid demolition anniversary was a low-key affair last year amid the coronavirus pandemic with both Hindu and Muslim religious leaders and groups downplaying the occasion.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.