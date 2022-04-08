'Azadi' slogans raised at Jamia Masjid in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

After the Friday prayers, the crowd gathered in the mosque was reportedly heard chanting 'Azadi' slogans

Srinagar: The Jamia Masjid in Srinagar - one of the largest mosques in the region - was reverberated with 'Azadi' and 'anti-India' slogans after the Friday prayers, according to reports.

"Slogans of Terror Raised again. Slogans similar to those that were used against #KashmiriPandits in 1990, raised in #JamiaMasjid in Srinagar after Friday Prayers. This mosque is under separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who also funds terrorism in the valley. #JammuAndKashmir," Organiser Weekly tweeted.

As per a report in Rising Kashmir, Srinagar Police have arrested a person involved in sloganeering inside Jamia Masjid after culmination of Friday prayers.

"Today afternoon there were Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid wherein huge number of gathering took place, around 24 to 25 thousand persons attended the friday prayers. After culmination of prayers about 25 youths started anti-national sloganeering for while. There was also altercation between these youths and the volunteers of intezamia committee of Jamia masjid.This created a situation of ruckus inside the mosque. Later they were dispersed from mosque. A case in this regards was registered in nowhatta under FIR no 16/2020 under sections 124A and 447 of IPC," the report quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson added, "Raids were conducted at different locations and the main instigator of the sloganeering namely Basharat Nabi Bhat S/o Gh Nabi Bhat R/o Hawal, Nowhatta was apprehended and formally arrested in the case. Many more suspected youths have been called for questioning and will be formally arrested as soon as their role comes forth in this case. It also came out that the main accused had received instructions from Pakistan based handlers of terror outfits to disrupt Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid and cause law and order situation."

