All-women troops of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) completed a special patrol themed around 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and waved the 'Tiranga' at a height of 17,000 ft along Uttarakhand-China border on Tuesday.

New Delhi: All-women troops of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) completed a special patrol themed around 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and waved the 'Tiranga' at a height of 17,000 ft along Uttarakhand-China border on Tuesday.

A video shared by ANI, shows a number of women soldiers patrolling the area displaying the national flag.

#WATCH | All women troops of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Uttarakhand borders completed a patrol (17,000 ft). The special patrol was also themed at Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and #HarGharTiranga (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/nIQmVmZP23 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the central government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under which people are being encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their houses to mark 75 years of India's independence.

The idea behind the campaign is to instill the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the journey of lndia and those who have contributed towards creating this great nation.

Over 20 crore national flags are expected to be hoisted atop houses for three days - 13 to 15 August - as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, according to officials.

ITBP have been deploying women personnel on border outposts since 2016. The force has close to 2,500 women in its ranks.

The ITBP guards the 3,488 km India-China borders mostly in high altitude rugged terrain and in snow and difficult climatic conditions.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.