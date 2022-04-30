Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2022: Significance and messages to celebrate the day

This day is celebrated with the aim to spread awareness among the people in rural areas about the government’s healthcare scheme.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana was started by PM Narendra Modi on 30 April 2018, Since then, 30 April is celebrated as Ayushman Bharat Diwas.

The flagship scheme of the Narendra Modi government was started along the lines of universal health coverage, with the motive to meet one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - "leave no one behind."

As per a PTI report, India has operationalised 75,532 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (HCW) so far despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is on track to functionalise 1.5 lakh HWCs by December this year.

Significance of the day:

Ayushman Bharat ensures that the patients from all parts of the country are benefitted by the healthcare scheme. It aims to provide medical facilities and cashless healthcare benefits to over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families.

The scheme also provides coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year to its beneficiaries. Ayushman Bharat Diwas celebrates the magnitude of this healthcare scheme, which benefits the most vulnerable section of society.

Here are some wishes to send to your kin on the occasion:

The country is proudly saying with pride – ‘Saal Ek, Ayushman Anek.’

Keep your health, save your wealth. Happy Ayushman Bharat Diwas.

Universal health coverage means that all people should have access to the quality health services they need, when and where they need them without financial hardship. Happy Ayushman Bharat Diwas.

Health is important to keep your body fit and your mind calm. Spread health awareness, this Ayushman Bharat Diwas.

Your brain has many talents but it is important for it to be healthy. Happy Ayushman Bharat Diwas.

Positive attitude helps to keep mental illnesses away! Staying healthy is a key to happiness. This Ayushman Bharat Diwas, pledge to take care of your health.

Let difficulties know that you are difficult too, Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a step to help you take a holistic approach towards your health.

