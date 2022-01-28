AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 8,000 posts, check details here

Candidates, who have less than five years of teaching experience, should not be more than 40 years of age as on 1 April, 2021

The last date to apply for various vacancies of Teachers at the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is today, 28 January. Interested applicants can apply for the posts through the official website of AWES - https://awesindia.com .

AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022: Follow the below steps to apply for the posts

Visit AWES’s official website - https://awesindia.com

Click the link - OST (Online Screening Test) for Selection of Teachers in Army Public Schools. -available on the homepage

Follow the registration process and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee and after cross-checking the details submit the form

Applicants can also download the AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022 form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Use the direct link to apply for the posts.

The authority will conduct the exam on 19 and 20 February across the country at various exam centres. Hall tickets will be available for the applicants on the official website from 10 February this year.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants will be shortlisted for recruitment to Teacher posts on the basis of screening test, interview, followed by Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency test.

Experience

Candidates, who have less than five years of teaching experience, should not be more than 40 years of age as on 1 April, 2021.

Experienced candidates, with over 5 years of experience (in last 10 years), should be below 57 years of age.

Education qualification

Applicants who hold a post-graduation degree can apply for PGT posts, whereas graduates can apply for TGT/PRT posts.

Exam Fee

Applicants who are applying for the posts must know that they have to pay an examination fee of Rs 385. The fee is non-refundable.

Selection Process

The exam-taking authority will shortlist applicants for recruitment to teachers posts through three stages- Screening Test, Interview Round, followed by Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency. Those who clear the Screening Test will be eligible to appear in the Interview Round.

The recruitment drive is being held to recruit approximately 8,700 TGT, PRT, PGT teachers in various Army Public Schools.

Check the official notice here.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website - https://awesindia.com .

