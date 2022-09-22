New Delhi: India on Thursday said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was aware of Information Technology (IT) companies recruiting Indian workers on the pretext of offering them lucrative jobs in Thailand but who were actually then taken to Myanmar as part of an international racket. The IT job aspirants were often lured through social media platforms.

“We’re aware of IT companies recruiting Indian workers on pretext of jobs in Thailand who were then taken to Myanmar. Thanks to our efforts we have facilitated rescue of some of those people. We urge Indian nationals to exercise caution before taking up job offers there,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a news briefing in Delhi.

There exists an international racket that exploits Indian citizens with offers of jobs in Thailand, but they are later taken illegally into Myanmar. According to the available information, more than 60 Indian nationals have been duped and have fallen prey to the scam in recent months, MEA officials had confirmed to news agency ANI earlier this week.

The MEA has cautioned Indian citizens and urged them to cross check before taking up any IT job offers in Thailand, Myanmar or neighbouring countries to avoid being captured by ethnic armed groups or landing in trouble on foreign shores. The captured Indians, many of whom are IT professionals are often forced to help the groups carry out planned cybercrimes.

In the recent past, the Indian embassy in Myanmar has rescued over 30 Indians out of the 60 trapped in the Myawaddy area, according to an earlier media report. The Indian embassy is still working closely with the government of Myanmar to rescue those still trapped in the country.

MEA officials believe that the people running the racket are not under the control of the military junta which rules Myanmar. It is also believed that the area of operation is primarily in Myawaddy, which is not absolutely under government control.

One of India’s neighbours, Myanmar shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states, including Nagaland and Manipur.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.