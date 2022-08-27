It also did not help the cause of the Karnataka Congress that the leaflets and entrance passes printed for the event were filled with spelling mistakes.

New Delhi: Noted columnist and author Sugata Srinivasaraju on Saturday slammed the Karnataka unit of the Congress party for not being aware of the party’s official line visa-vis the alleged interference of the United States in the internal affairs of China.

In a tweet early on Saturday morning, the journalist took a jab at senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah, questioning whether the seasoned politician had even bothered to check his party’s official line before being part of a programme which was allegedly being held in protest against the imperialist policies of the United States.

It also did not help the cause of the Karnataka Congress that the leaflets and entrance passes printed for the event were filled with spelling mistakes. “Senior @INCKarnataka leaders will officially protest the “interferance of US ‘imperilist” in the internal affairs of China tomorrow. It is not about spellings, but has @siddaramaiah checked his party’s official line? Each unto his own in @INCIndia,” the author tweeted.

A Karnataka-based organisation called the India-China Friendship Association has planned a seminar and a photography exhibition on Sunday to which Siddaramaiah has been invited among others as a chief guest. The theme of the seminar is ‘Interference of US Imperialist in the Internal Affairs of the People’s Republic of China’.

Srinivasaraju, in his tweet, highlighted that within the Indian National Congress each member or group of regional leaders were involved in events or agenda that may not be in sync with the official line put out by the Congress party.

Coming in the backdrop of a beleaguered Congress party which has been rocked by a spate of resignations over the last two months, with well-known leaders dissociating themselves from it, the calling out of a leader of Siddaramaiah’ s stature for not being aware of the party line does not bode well for the Congress in Karnataka.

