Award winning author Nilotpal Mrinal 'raped' UPSC aspirant for 10 years under pretext of marriage, booked by Delhi Police

The 32-year-old woman, a UPSC aspirant, in her complaint stated that she met author Nilotpal Mrinal in 2013. Cops said investigation is underway and no arrest has been made so far

Delhi Police has registered FIR against Sahitya Akademi Award winning author Nilotpal Mrinal after a 32-year-old woman, a UPSC aspirant, accused him of raping her.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the case was registered by the victim in Timarpur Police Station area. In the complaint, she mentioned that the author raped her for 10 years under the pretext of marriage.

A report by news agency PTI said that the woman in her complaint stated that she met the accused in 2013 and subsequently developed friendship.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections dealing with rape and causing hurt against the man in north Delhi. A senior police officer said that the matter was being investigated and no arrest made yet.

In her complaint, the woman referred to an incident when he allegedly hurled abuses and beat her up following her eye surgery. "I started crying...He then forced himself upon me... I cried but he raped me and left. The next day, he came and started apologising. He also promised to marry me...," the FIR stated.

The accused also allegedly contacted senior police officers in Madhya Pradesh who, in turn, threatened her, she claimed.

A report by Hindustan said that the woman is a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. She shifted to Delhi and was staying in a rented accommodation for about ten years. She has been preparing for UPSC examination at Mukherjee Nagar in north Delhi.

With inputs from agencies

