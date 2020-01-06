ABVP claims JNUSU behind violence on campus, accuses student body president Aishe Ghosh of 'leading masked goons'

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday claimed that the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union was behind the violence that occurred on campus on Sunday evening that saw 34, including union president Aishe Ghosh, being injured after masked men ran amok.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) further accused Ghosh of 'leading masked goons inside campus.'

The ABVP, the right-wing student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), at a press conference held in New Delhi, said, "It was a pre-planned attack. JNUSU was behind campus violence. JNUSU president led masked goons inside the campus."

#NewsAlert | ABVP press conference: This was a pre-planned attack. ABVP students do not promote violence: #JNUShowdown pic.twitter.com/PlhXMDN1Wg — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 6, 2020

Click here to follow LIVE updates on JNU violence

A student addressing the media on behalf of the APVP said that he lived in the JNU's Kaveri Hostel, which was attacked and his two laptops were broken. "Who will write my dissertation now?" the student asked.

When asked about the WhatsApp groups screenshots that alleged the involvement of the ABVP in the violence, the student said, "Those groups were made by communists and ABVP members were made the admins of that group without permission. There was no member of AVBP on that group knowingly." The ABVP claimed that a "common" WhatsApp group was made initially.

In the screenshots circulated online, the group titled “Friends of RSS” showed a man sharing a link of a group chat, around 5.30 pm. He followed it up with, “Please join this group for unity against Left terror. Now we must catch them and beat them up.”

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.