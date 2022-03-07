Interestingly, the more the courtesies by the patrons, the more will be the discounts by the restaurant.

Discounts on clothes, shoes and accessories have always attracted people of all age groups. But how about a discount at a restaurant without any coupon or voucher? And, what if you can avail the discounts by just saying "please", "thank you" or "have a nice day".

Perhaps in a first, a restaurant in Telangana’s Hyderabad is offering 'courtesy discounts' to all its customers. In an innovative initiative to encourage good manners among people, the restaurant named Dakshin-5 in Khajaguda area is giving discounts of upto Rs 35.

Through a press release, AK Solanky and Sanjeev Kumar Blake, the managing partners of Dakshin-5 informed that a Vegetarian Thali usually costs Rs 165 plus taxes but with a "Thali please", customers will have to pay only Rs 150.

"If one adds greetings and says 'Good Afternoon', then Rs 30 will be deducted from the price. Similar discount offers are also available for the restaurant’s non-vegetarian thali," mentioned Solanky.

The idea behind the initiative is to encourage customers to be more polite and it will also put a smile on faces of the restaurant staff.

Another special offer on the list is 'Elder the Better'. The restaurant is reducing the price equal to the age of an elderly person who has been accompanied by any diner.

Meanwhile, co-managing partner Blake asserted that the staff in the restaurant are usually busy, performing countless errands due to which they might not serve customers to their satisfaction. So, if guests start being a little polite it can break the unpleasantness and will also help forge food relationships.

Explaining further, Blake mentioned that he has also noticed that restaurant staff are sometimes treated badly, for no fault. This new initiative will cultivate a win-win culture in the business, Blake added.

Restaurant Dakshin-5 serves popular dishes from the five South Indian states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

