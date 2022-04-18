Auto, taxi drivers in Delhi start two-day strike today over fuel price hike

Several unions of auto and cab drivers are demanding that the fare rates be hiked and fuel prices be reduced

To protest against the soaring fuel prices, auto and taxi drivers in Delhi have decided to go on a two-day strike from Monday.

Auto and Taxi Association of Delhi, a unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, has announced a strike in Delhi on 18 April and 19 April. They claim that a large number of autos and cabs will not hit the streets of the Capital on these two days.

Several unions of auto and cab drivers are demanding that the fare rates be hiked and fuel prices are reduced. The strike has not been called off despite assurance from the Delhi government to resolve their issues. The Delhi government had announced forming a committee to look into fare revision in a time-bound manner.

General secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni, said the "unprecedented" hike in rates of CNG has taken a toll on auto and cab drivers.

"We know that the Delhi government is forming some committee but we need solutions to our problems, which is not in sight. We are demanding that the government (Centre and Delhi) provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices," he said.

Soni assured that the protest would be peaceful; however, he warned that some elements – in favour of the government – might attempt to disrupt the protest.

According to ANI, Soni alleged that the Central and the Delhi government is not paying heed to their demands.

He said that they wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 30 March highlighting their demands which include subsidy on CNG prices. "We did not receive a response from the government. We staged a protest for two days and are now compelled to go on strike," he said.

Hundreds of auto, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi Secretariat recently demanding subsidy on CNG prices. "We cannot keep plying our autos and cabs bearing losses every day as the CNG prices are galloping. This is a symbolic protest to oppose the price hike," Soni said.

Kamaljeet Gill, president of the Sarvodaya Drivers' Association of Delhi, said that Ola and Uber cab drivers will go on a strike from Monday. "Ola and Uber fares have not been increased since 2015 and we have protested against this many times but the government did not pay heed. In these seven years, the prices of CNG and petrol started soaring high," he said.

There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city.

General secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch, Shyamlal Gola, said that RTV buses, numbering around 10,000, will also be off-road in support of the demands to revise fares and bring down CNG prices.

The feeder buses play a crucial role in last-mile connectivity running from Metro stations to interior localities in the city.

However, many more unions associated with auto and taxis are not joining this strike. Delhi State President of Capital Driver Welfare Association, Chandu Chaurasia told ANI that Gramin Seva and e-rickshaw will not take part in the strike on April 18 and 19.

"As usual, we will continue to serve the people of Delhi," he said. However, Chaurasia also supported the demand for subsidy on CNG and said that we should definitely get relief.

The price of CNG is currently Rs 71.61 per kg in Delhi.

