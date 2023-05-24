'Aurangzeb wasn't cruel, didn't demolish Varanasi Shiva Temple': Gyanvapi Masjid Committee

The Gyanvapi Mosque committee on Wednesday opposed Hindu worshippers’ plea for ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) survey of the mosque premises and said, “Neither Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was cruel, nor did he demolish any Lord Adi Vishweshwar Temple in Varanasi.”

The Masjid Committee (Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee) denied the claim made by Hindu Worshippers that Lord Adi Vishweshwar temple was attacked and destroyed by a Muslim invader and Raja Tondal Mal restored the temple at the same place in 1580 AD.

The application by the committee added that the said averment was made with the aim of creating hatred among Hindu Muslims.

“The structure or building which is present on the spot, Masjid Alamgiri / Gyanvapi Masjid, has been there for thousands of years, it was a mosque yesterday and is still a mosque, and the Muslims of Varanasi and neighbouring districts, as a matter of right, without any restrictions, have been offering Namaz Panjgana and Namaz Zuma and Namaz Idaan,” the application stated.

‘No Shiva Linga inside Gyanvapi Mosque premises’

The Masjid Committee also mentioned that contrary to the claims of the Hindu worshippers, no Shiva Linga was found last year inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises during the court monitored videography survey. It further alleged that the object that was being claimed to be a Shiva Linga, is actually a “Fauvara” (Fountain).

It further said that there was no concept of two Kashi Vishwanath temples (old and new) in Varanasi.

Stating these points in its application, the Masjid Committee prayed for the rejection of plea by the Hindu Worshipers and stated that the ASI can’t be ordered to survey the premises as seeing at the pictures, it can be ascertained that the disputed site is a mosque.

The Muslim Committee further alleged that it is not permissible under the Law that evidence is made to be collected by a commission or by way of a scientific probe.

The application also stated that in relation to the disputed property, a suit is pending in the court of Civil Judge (C.D.) FT C, Varanasi, in which in April 2021 AD Order was passed to the ASI to conduct a survey, against which, a writ plea was moved before the Allahabad High Court, which is under consideration and on which both the above writs have been reserved for orders after the completion of arguments by the parties. In such a situation, the question of getting the survey done by the ASI points again in respect of the same property does not arise, it added.

Meanwhile, a Varanasi Court on Wednesday allowed an application moved before it seeking to consolidate eight Gyanvapi-related suits pending before various courts. All the matters will now be heard together by the district judge’s court.

With inputs from LiveLaw

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.